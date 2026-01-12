Snowfall Snarls Frankfurt Flights

Frankfurt Airport faced significant operational challenges as heavy snowfall and icy conditions led to the cancellation of 102 flights out of the 1,052 scheduled on Monday.

The airport operator, Fraport, warned that the number of canceled flights could climb as the adverse weather persists.

Current disruptions are expected to endure until at least noon local time (1100 GMT), highlighting the ongoing impact of severe weather on air travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)