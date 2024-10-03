Chhattisgarh Leads India's Renewable Energy Revolution
Chhattisgarh is making strides in renewable energy expansion, contributing significantly to India's goal of 500 gigawatts by 2030. Under Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai, the state is enhancing its solar and hydropower capacity. Initiatives like the upcoming Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve aim to enrich green cover and promote ecotourism.
Chhattisgarh is set to bolster India's renewable energy efforts, as it commits to expanding its solar and hydropower capacity. Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai emphasized the state's pivotal role in meeting India's ambitious 2030 target of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity.
During the Chhattisgarh Green Summit, Sai highlighted the pressing issues of environmental degradation and climate change, citing alarming heat records. He announced initiatives for enhancing the state's green cover and establishing the Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve.
The summit, organized by the Chhattisgarh Forest and Climate Change Department, aims to promote environmental sustainability. It features discussions on the relationship between forests and communities, focusing on ecological restoration and ecosystem services.
