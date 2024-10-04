Escalation in Yemen: U.S.-British Retaliatory Strikes

U.S.-British airstrikes have been initiated across several locations in Yemen, targeting areas such as the capital, Sanaa, and the Hodeidah airport. This was reported by Al Masirah TV, the main television news channel operated by the Houthi movement, which controls significant portions of Yemen.

In addition to these targets, the strikes also struck southern parts of Dhamar city, according to Al Masirah TV. These military actions are a direct response to various assaults by Iran-backed Houthi militants on international shipping activities in the region since last November.

The attacks by the Houthi militants are in solidarity with Palestinian actions in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Consequently, the U.S. and British strikes have had significant impacts, including the disruption of global trade as ship owners are forced to reroute vessels, choosing longer paths around Africa to avoid the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

