Devastating Floods Wreak Havoc in Bosnia

At least 16 people died in Bosnia due to torrential rains that triggered floods and landslides, destroying infrastructure. The region of Jablanica is worst hit. Emergency assistance is underway amid widespread devastation. The catastrophe follows a severe drought, illustrating extreme weather impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, devastating floods and landslides have claimed at least 16 lives, with many more people still missing. Torrential rains have utterly disrupted the infrastructure, cutting off the municipality of Jablanica, 70 km southwest of Sarajevo, by wiping out road and railway links.

The dramatic rise in the Jablanica death toll has prompted Bosnia's inter-ethnic presidency to request military intervention. Rescue and engineering teams, along with a helicopter, have been deployed to aid the disaster-stricken area. Efforts include evacuating 17 individuals from a mental hospital in the region.

Neighbouring nations like Croatia and Serbia have extended assistance for rescue operations. The unprecedented flooding comes after a severe drought, raising concerns about escalating climate change impacts across the Balkans and broader Europe.

