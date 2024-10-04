Devastating Floods Wreak Havoc in Bosnia

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, devastating floods and landslides have claimed at least 16 lives, with many more people still missing. Torrential rains have utterly disrupted the infrastructure, cutting off the municipality of Jablanica, 70 km southwest of Sarajevo, by wiping out road and railway links.

The dramatic rise in the Jablanica death toll has prompted Bosnia's inter-ethnic presidency to request military intervention. Rescue and engineering teams, along with a helicopter, have been deployed to aid the disaster-stricken area. Efforts include evacuating 17 individuals from a mental hospital in the region.

Neighbouring nations like Croatia and Serbia have extended assistance for rescue operations. The unprecedented flooding comes after a severe drought, raising concerns about escalating climate change impacts across the Balkans and broader Europe.

