Silent Skies: Unveiling the Avian Extinction Crisis

Research reveals 610 avian extinctions over 130,000 years due to human activities. This loss has disrupted ecosystem functions like seed dispersal and insect control, with more species projected to disappear due to climate change. Island species have been particularly affected by habitat loss and introduced predators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:09 IST
The ongoing avian extinction crisis is threatening the ecological balance, according to new research. Over the last 130,000 years, 610 bird species have become extinct, largely attributable to human activities, marking severe environmental impacts.

Lead author Tom Matthews highlights the loss of critical ecosystem functions, such as seed dispersal and insect control, due to these extinctions. The study emphasizes that the absence of these functions could lead to further 'secondary knock-on extinctions,' notably on islands like Mauritius and Hawaii.

The impact of avian extinction is far-reaching, with factors like human hunting, habitat destruction, and introduced predators playing significant roles, along with emerging threats from anthropogenic climate change. Matthews calls for heightened awareness about protecting remaining avian species and the essential roles they play in supporting diverse ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

