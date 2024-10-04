Left Menu

Colombia's Bold Move for Unified Climate and Biodiversity Pledge

Colombia aims to create a unified climate and biodiversity pledge to streamline efforts to protect nature and address climate change. The initiative, led by Environment Minister Susana Muhamad, seeks to eliminate the demanding process for developing countries with separate negotiations, while promoting synergies like halting deforestation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 23:48 IST
Colombia's Bold Move for Unified Climate and Biodiversity Pledge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Colombia is pushing for a unified climate and biodiversity pledge ahead of United Nations talks, according to Colombian Environment Minister Susana Muhamad. The proposal aims to merge efforts to protect nature with those to combat climate change, reducing the complexity of separate negotiations for developing countries.

The South American nation will host the U.N. COP16 biodiversity summit later this month, focusing on reversing rapid nature destruction. Current U.N. conventions address climate change, biodiversity, and desertification separately, which is resource-intensive for developing nations.

The unified plan potentially launching before COP30 in Brazil 2025, aims to utilize synergies, such as curbing deforestation, which is a leading emissions source in Latin America. Colombia's $40 billion investment and advocacy for integrating human rights into environmental policies further highlight its commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024