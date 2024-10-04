Colombia's Bold Move for Unified Climate and Biodiversity Pledge

Colombia is pushing for a unified climate and biodiversity pledge ahead of United Nations talks, according to Colombian Environment Minister Susana Muhamad. The proposal aims to merge efforts to protect nature with those to combat climate change, reducing the complexity of separate negotiations for developing countries.

The South American nation will host the U.N. COP16 biodiversity summit later this month, focusing on reversing rapid nature destruction. Current U.N. conventions address climate change, biodiversity, and desertification separately, which is resource-intensive for developing nations.

The unified plan potentially launching before COP30 in Brazil 2025, aims to utilize synergies, such as curbing deforestation, which is a leading emissions source in Latin America. Colombia's $40 billion investment and advocacy for integrating human rights into environmental policies further highlight its commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)