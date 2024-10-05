U.S. Military Strikes Target Iran-Aligned Houthi Fighters in Yemen

In a significant move in the ongoing conflict in Yemen, the U.S. military executed 15 strikes on Houthi targets tied to Iran on Friday. Central Command confirmed the operations, which resulted in explosions at several military posts and even a Yemeni airport.

Central Command, responsible for U.S. forces in the Middle East, stated the strikes targeted Houthi offensive capabilities but withheld specifics regarding missiles, drones, or radar systems. The strikes took place around 1400 GMT, according to a post by Central Command on X.

The nearly 100 Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships since November have been fueled by their solidarity with Palestinians amid the prolonged Israel-Gaza conflict. These attacks have led to vessel seizures and the deaths of sailors, prompting U.S. defensive responses aimed at neutralizing Houthi threats without expanding the conflict further in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)