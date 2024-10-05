Left Menu

Severe Drought Hits Brazil's Negro River: Record Low Levels Recorded

Brazil's Negro River, a key Amazon tributary, has plummeted to its lowest level ever, reflecting a severe drought affecting the Amazon rainforest. The water level could fall further due to forecasted low rainfall. This crisis has severely impacted local residents, disrupting daily activities and livelihoods.

Brazil's Negro River has hit a record low, marking a new milestone in the severe drought that is gripping the Amazon rainforest and other regions of the country.

The geological service reports that the river's level is now at 12.66 meters at Manaus, a significant drop from the usual 21 meters. It surpassed last year's record low recorded toward the end of October.

Forecasts predict further decline amid low rainfall predictions, warning of further challenges ahead for local residents who rely heavily on the river for daily activities and employment.

