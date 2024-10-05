Left Menu

Hurricane Leslie Surges in the Atlantic

Hurricane Leslie has formed in the Atlantic, boasting maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, as reported by the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The Miami-based forecaster announced this on Friday, indicating that Leslie is now a full-fledged hurricane, posing potential threats as it develops further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 08:28 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 08:28 IST
Hurricane Leslie Surges in the Atlantic

On Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center confirmed that Leslie has intensified into a hurricane in the Atlantic.

The hurricane currently exhibits maximum sustained wind speeds of 75 mph, according to details from the Miami-based forecaster.

The evolution of Hurricane Leslie will be closely monitored as it could pose significant challenges in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024