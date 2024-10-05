Hurricane Threats: Leslie and Kirk Stir Atlantic Waters
Hurricanes Leslie and Kirk currently pose no land threat in the Atlantic. Leslie, with 75 mph winds, is far from the Cabo Verde Islands. Kirk, a major Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, influences the Leeward Islands, Bermuda, and beyond. Despite no warnings, forecasters advise vigilance.
Hurricane Leslie has intensified over the Atlantic Ocean, yet it poses no immediate threat to land, according to forecasts.
Situated roughly 725 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, Leslie boasts sustained winds of 75 mph, without any coastal warnings in effect.
At the same time, Hurricane Kirk remains a formidable Category 4 hurricane, impacting wave conditions across the Leeward Islands, Bermuda, and other regions. Swells from Kirk could impact the U.S. East Coast and the Atlantic seaboard of Canada, prompting forecasters to predict potentially hazardous surf and rip currents. Despite the lack of coastal advisories for Kirk, residents in the Azores are urged to remain alert as swells could arrive by Monday.
