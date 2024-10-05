Left Menu

Chiang Mai Battles Major Flooding Amidst Rising River Levels

Chiang Mai faces severe flooding as the Ping River overflows due to heavy rainfall. Evacuations and rescue operations are ongoing, with shelters set up for affected residents. The situation is critical as the river levels peak, while efforts are underway to prevent further damage in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:49 IST
Chiang Mai Battles Major Flooding Amidst Rising River Levels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Chiang Mai, Thailand's northern tourism hotspot, has been hit by extensive flooding as the city's main river, the Ping, swelled beyond its banks following intense seasonal rainfalls. This prompted authorities to order evacuations and increases water drainage efforts.

Numerous shelters were established throughout the city to house those displaced by the floodwaters. The provincial irrigation office, however, offered hope, suggesting water levels could stabilize in five days. Meanwhile, animals are also being evacuated to safer grounds as several sanctuaries face inundation.

In transport updates, railway services to Chiang Mai have been halted, although the city's airport remains functional. As the impact extends to at least 20 provinces, the government is proactively managing water flow from major dams to avert additional flooding downstream, affecting regions like Bangkok.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024