Chiang Mai Battles Major Flooding Amidst Rising River Levels

Chiang Mai, Thailand's northern tourism hotspot, has been hit by extensive flooding as the city's main river, the Ping, swelled beyond its banks following intense seasonal rainfalls. This prompted authorities to order evacuations and increases water drainage efforts.

Numerous shelters were established throughout the city to house those displaced by the floodwaters. The provincial irrigation office, however, offered hope, suggesting water levels could stabilize in five days. Meanwhile, animals are also being evacuated to safer grounds as several sanctuaries face inundation.

In transport updates, railway services to Chiang Mai have been halted, although the city's airport remains functional. As the impact extends to at least 20 provinces, the government is proactively managing water flow from major dams to avert additional flooding downstream, affecting regions like Bangkok.

(With inputs from agencies.)