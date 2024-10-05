Unearthed Secrets: Child Sacrifice and Species Extinction Unveiled in Peru and Beyond
Recent science news highlights include the discovery of a 600-year-old child sacrifice site in Peru, a study documenting the extinction of 610 bird species due to human impact, the successful second launch of the Vulcan rocket by Boeing and Lockheed, and a groundbreaking vaccine for reversible dog neutering in Chile.
Archaeologists in Peru have uncovered the remnants of a chilling child sacrifice site dating back over 600 years. Located in Trujillo, the site revealed nearly four dozen children's remains, each showing signs of ritual sacrifice.
A scientific study has documented the extinction of 610 bird species over the past 130,000 years, largely due to human activities. Iconic species like the Dodo were exterminated due to habitat destruction and hunting following the arrival of human settlers.
Boeing and Lockheed Martin's United Launch Alliance achieved a significant milestone as their Vulcan rocket completed its second successful launch. In a groundbreaking development for canine care, Chilean researchers have introduced a reversible vaccine for dog neutering, promising a non-surgical alternative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ice Age Mastodons Unearthed in Peruvian Andes: A Glimpse Into Prehistoric Migration
Experts Chart Sustainable Future at Himalayan Agroecology Workshop
Pope Francis Expels 10 from Catholic Movement in Peru
Crisis in Agroecology: Experts Call for Sustainable Farming Practices
Pope Francis Expels 10 Members from Peruvian Catholic Movement Amid Abuse Investigation