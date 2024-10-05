Unearthed Secrets: Child Sacrifice and Species Extinction Unveiled in Peru and Beyond

Archaeologists in Peru have uncovered the remnants of a chilling child sacrifice site dating back over 600 years. Located in Trujillo, the site revealed nearly four dozen children's remains, each showing signs of ritual sacrifice.

A scientific study has documented the extinction of 610 bird species over the past 130,000 years, largely due to human activities. Iconic species like the Dodo were exterminated due to habitat destruction and hunting following the arrival of human settlers.

Boeing and Lockheed Martin's United Launch Alliance achieved a significant milestone as their Vulcan rocket completed its second successful launch. In a groundbreaking development for canine care, Chilean researchers have introduced a reversible vaccine for dog neutering, promising a non-surgical alternative.

