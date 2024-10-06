Storm Milton Looms: Florida Braces for Impact

Tropical Storm Milton has emerged in the Gulf of Mexico and is poised to strengthen into a hurricane, potentially impacting Florida by next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Currently positioned 220 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, the storm brings a risk of severe weather, including strong winds and heavy rain, particularly to Florida's West Coast.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Leslie in the Atlantic poses no land threat, and Hurricane Kirk, a Category 4 system, is producing dangerous waves and rip currents affecting the Caribbean and potentially the Azores.

(With inputs from agencies.)