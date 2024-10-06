Left Menu

Inferno at Bharat Industrial Estate: Averted Disaster in Mumbai

A significant fire incident occurred at the Bharat Industrial Estate in Mumbai's Sewri area, resulting in no casualties. The blaze, labeled as a 'level-two' fire, started on Saturday night and involved two shops on the third floor. Firefighters extinguished the fire early Sunday morning, with the cause still unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2024 08:15 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 08:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

(With inputs from agencies.)

