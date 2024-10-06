Inferno at Bharat Industrial Estate: Averted Disaster in Mumbai
A significant fire incident occurred at the Bharat Industrial Estate in Mumbai's Sewri area, resulting in no casualties. The blaze, labeled as a 'level-two' fire, started on Saturday night and involved two shops on the third floor. Firefighters extinguished the fire early Sunday morning, with the cause still unknown.
A significant fire erupted at Bharat Industrial Estate, Sewri area, Mumbai, according to fire officials.
The blaze, a 'level-two' fire, focused on two shops on the third floor but caused no casualties. Firefighters responded promptly and extinguished the fire by early Sunday morning.
The fire's origin remains under investigation, officials reported.
