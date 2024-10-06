End of a Terror: Tamachpur Locals Claim Victory Over Final Wolf

In a dramatic culmination, locals in Tamachpur village successfully eliminated the last wolf of a pack that spread terror across Mahsi tehsil. The wolf was killed late Saturday night, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Contrary to earlier suspicions of it being lame, the wolf was a healthy adult female. Her body, bearing injury marks, was sent for post-mortem. Divisional Forest Officer Ajit Pratap Singh confirmed that the wolf was caught while it was attempting to seize a goat, leading villagers to swiftly react and kill it.

This final wolf's demise is part of 'Operation Bhediya,' a campaign to capture a pack of six wolves responsible for eight deaths in the region. The operation, ongoing since mid-July, has brought some relief to the beleaguered residents, who were assured of continued efforts by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With inputs from agencies.)