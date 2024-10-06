Left Menu

Devastation in Trusina: Residents Face the Aftermath of Bosnia's Deadliest Floods

The Bosnian village of Trusina experiences devastation as flash floods ravage homes, orchards, and gardens, leaving residents in tears. While 15 lives were lost in the Jablanica area, Trusina reported no fatalities but significant property damage. Experts blame neglect and climate change for exacerbating flood impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:55 IST
Devastation in Trusina: Residents Face the Aftermath of Bosnia's Deadliest Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The community of Trusina in Bosnia was gripped by despair on Sunday as residents gathered amid the ruins of their destroyed homes left by the country's worst floods in years. An excavator continued to clear debris as women wept, a stark reminder of the disaster's impact on their lives.

The flash flood that swept through Jablanica, southwest of Sarajevo, on Friday has claimed at least 15 lives according to the cantonal government, with search efforts for the missing still ongoing. While no fatalities were reported in Trusina, the destruction left no home untouched, be it houses, orchards, or gardens.

Duda Sutlic, a resident of Trusina, lamented the rapid devastation, stating, "It is difficult to believe that an orchard, garage, car and another smaller house was here. Everything disappeared in 10 minutes." Meteorologists note unusual rainfall levels, while ecologists highlight years of neglect and deforestation as exacerbating flood impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024