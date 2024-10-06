Devastation in Trusina: Residents Face the Aftermath of Bosnia's Deadliest Floods

The community of Trusina in Bosnia was gripped by despair on Sunday as residents gathered amid the ruins of their destroyed homes left by the country's worst floods in years. An excavator continued to clear debris as women wept, a stark reminder of the disaster's impact on their lives.

The flash flood that swept through Jablanica, southwest of Sarajevo, on Friday has claimed at least 15 lives according to the cantonal government, with search efforts for the missing still ongoing. While no fatalities were reported in Trusina, the destruction left no home untouched, be it houses, orchards, or gardens.

Duda Sutlic, a resident of Trusina, lamented the rapid devastation, stating, "It is difficult to believe that an orchard, garage, car and another smaller house was here. Everything disappeared in 10 minutes." Meteorologists note unusual rainfall levels, while ecologists highlight years of neglect and deforestation as exacerbating flood impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)