Yamuna River Faces Alarming Faecal Contamination Levels in Delhi

A recent report reveals that faecal contamination in the Yamuna River reached a record high in September. Faecal coliform bacteria levels soared to 4,900,000 MPN, significantly exceeding safe standards. Pollution levels intensified as the river flowed through Delhi, despite increased water flow from monsoon rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:57 IST
  • India

A recent report highlights a troubling spike in faecal contamination in the Yamuna River, with levels hitting a record high for September.

The faecal coliform bacteria count surged to 4,900,000 most probable number (MPN) per 100 millilitres. This figure is 1,960 times higher than the standard of 2,500 units and a staggering 9,800 times the desired limit of 500 units, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Despite the significant boost in water flow from monsoon rains, which slightly improved dissolved oxygen (DO) and biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) levels, faecal coliform counts remained alarmingly high. The contamination level, last hitting a similar peak in February 2022, intensified as the river flowed through the city, the report showed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

