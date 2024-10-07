Yamuna River Faces Alarming Faecal Contamination Levels in Delhi

A recent report highlights a troubling spike in faecal contamination in the Yamuna River, with levels hitting a record high for September.

The faecal coliform bacteria count surged to 4,900,000 most probable number (MPN) per 100 millilitres. This figure is 1,960 times higher than the standard of 2,500 units and a staggering 9,800 times the desired limit of 500 units, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Despite the significant boost in water flow from monsoon rains, which slightly improved dissolved oxygen (DO) and biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) levels, faecal coliform counts remained alarmingly high. The contamination level, last hitting a similar peak in February 2022, intensified as the river flowed through the city, the report showed.

(With inputs from agencies.)