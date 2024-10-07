Britain's Salmon Crisis Signals Environmental Alarm
England's Atlantic salmon populations are at a record low, indicating severe pollution problems in marine and freshwater ecosystems. The Environment Agency highlights agricultural pollution, industrial runoff, and sewage dumping as key threats. Urgent reforms and new legislation are needed to address this growing biodiversity crisis.
England's Atlantic salmon population has plummeted to unprecedented lows, painting a grim picture of the country's increasingly polluted ecosystems. The Environment Agency (EA) disclosed that about 90% of principal salmon rivers are 'at risk' or 'probably at risk'.
EA attributes this alarming decline to agricultural contaminants, chemical runoff, and the irresponsible disposal of wastewater. The agency has called for heightened action from farmers, landowners, and industry sectors, including water, energy, and waste companies, to help protect this critical species.
Public outcry against private water companies is growing, as these entities face accusations of habitual sewage dumping and insufficient infrastructure investment. According to EA Chair Alan Lovell, salmon returns to UK rivers are now a mere fraction of historical figures, highlighting a broader biodiversity issue.
