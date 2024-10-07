Left Menu

Britain's Salmon Crisis Signals Environmental Alarm

England's Atlantic salmon populations are at a record low, indicating severe pollution problems in marine and freshwater ecosystems. The Environment Agency highlights agricultural pollution, industrial runoff, and sewage dumping as key threats. Urgent reforms and new legislation are needed to address this growing biodiversity crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:54 IST
Britain's Salmon Crisis Signals Environmental Alarm
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's Atlantic salmon population has plummeted to unprecedented lows, painting a grim picture of the country's increasingly polluted ecosystems. The Environment Agency (EA) disclosed that about 90% of principal salmon rivers are 'at risk' or 'probably at risk'.

EA attributes this alarming decline to agricultural contaminants, chemical runoff, and the irresponsible disposal of wastewater. The agency has called for heightened action from farmers, landowners, and industry sectors, including water, energy, and waste companies, to help protect this critical species.

Public outcry against private water companies is growing, as these entities face accusations of habitual sewage dumping and insufficient infrastructure investment. According to EA Chair Alan Lovell, salmon returns to UK rivers are now a mere fraction of historical figures, highlighting a broader biodiversity issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024