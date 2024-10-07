Milton: A Fierce Hurricane Approaches

The National Hurricane Center has announced that Hurricane Milton has quickly intensified into a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Officials are on high alert as the powerful storm advances.

Currently, Milton is located approximately 150 miles west of Progreso, Mexico. It boasts maximum sustained winds reaching 150 mph, making it a significant threat to areas in its path.

The forecaster based in Miami is closely monitoring Milton's trajectory, as its formidable force poses potential dangers requiring preparedness and caution from residents and authorities alike.

