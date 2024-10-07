Left Menu

Milton: A Fierce Hurricane Approaches

Hurricane Milton has swiftly strengthened into a category 4 storm according to the National Hurricane Center. Positioned 150 miles west of Progreso, Mexico, it is packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Authorities are monitoring its path closely due to potential threats in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:47 IST
Milton: A Fierce Hurricane Approaches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The National Hurricane Center has announced that Hurricane Milton has quickly intensified into a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Officials are on high alert as the powerful storm advances.

Currently, Milton is located approximately 150 miles west of Progreso, Mexico. It boasts maximum sustained winds reaching 150 mph, making it a significant threat to areas in its path.

The forecaster based in Miami is closely monitoring Milton's trajectory, as its formidable force poses potential dangers requiring preparedness and caution from residents and authorities alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

