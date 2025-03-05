China keeps its economic growth target at 'around 5%' for 2025 despite looming trade war and other headwinds, reports AP.
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2025 06:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 06:40 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
