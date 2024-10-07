Left Menu

Milton Intensifies: Category 5 Hurricane Threatens Florida

Hurricane Milton has strengthened into a Category 5 storm with winds reaching 160 mph, located 735 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center has reported this rapid intensification and is monitoring its potential impact on the Florida coast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:32 IST
Milton has rapidly intensified into a Category 5 hurricane, as announced by the U.S. National Hurricane Center late Monday. This development raises concerns for the Florida coast, particularly in Tampa.

The hurricane, located approximately 735 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, is packing maximum sustained winds of 160 mph. Forecasts are closely monitoring the storm's path and potential impact.

The center, based in Miami, continues to provide updates on Milton's progression as residents and authorities brace for possible repercussions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

