Milton Intensifies: Category 5 Hurricane Threatens Florida

Milton has rapidly intensified into a Category 5 hurricane, as announced by the U.S. National Hurricane Center late Monday. This development raises concerns for the Florida coast, particularly in Tampa.

The hurricane, located approximately 735 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, is packing maximum sustained winds of 160 mph. Forecasts are closely monitoring the storm's path and potential impact.

The center, based in Miami, continues to provide updates on Milton's progression as residents and authorities brace for possible repercussions in the region.

