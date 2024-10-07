Hurricane Milton Threatens Florida with Powerful Impact

Left Menu

As Hurricane Milton intensifies to a Category 5 storm, Florida prepares for its potential impact with evacuations and federal emergency measures. With its fierce winds, dangerous storm surges, and heavy rains, Milton could wreak havoc on the Gulf Coast, marking a particularly destructive hurricane season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:37 IST
As Hurricane Milton surged to Category 5 status on Monday, Florida residents started preparing for its predicted arrival near Tampa, expected to bring damaging winds, life-threatening storm surges, and heavy rainfall. Authorities foresee it hitting the Gulf Coast for the second time in two weeks.

With winds reaching 160 mph, Milton is currently in the southwest Gulf of Mexico and anticipated to move northeast toward the Tampa-St. Petersburg area. On Wednesday, it's forecasted to make landfall as a Category 3 storm before crossing the Florida Peninsula into the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The potential storm surge could reach 10 feet, with wind gusts of 140 mph and rain up to 15 inches in isolated areas, state officials warned during emergency briefings. As resources are prepped and residents advised to evacuate, the magnitude of this hurricane season continues to escalate, indicated by federal emergency declarations from President Joe Biden.

