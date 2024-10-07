Hurricane Milton Threatens Florida with Powerful Impact

As Hurricane Milton surged to Category 5 status on Monday, Florida residents started preparing for its predicted arrival near Tampa, expected to bring damaging winds, life-threatening storm surges, and heavy rainfall. Authorities foresee it hitting the Gulf Coast for the second time in two weeks.

With winds reaching 160 mph, Milton is currently in the southwest Gulf of Mexico and anticipated to move northeast toward the Tampa-St. Petersburg area. On Wednesday, it's forecasted to make landfall as a Category 3 storm before crossing the Florida Peninsula into the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The potential storm surge could reach 10 feet, with wind gusts of 140 mph and rain up to 15 inches in isolated areas, state officials warned during emergency briefings. As resources are prepped and residents advised to evacuate, the magnitude of this hurricane season continues to escalate, indicated by federal emergency declarations from President Joe Biden.

