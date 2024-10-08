Tragedy Strikes: Miner Dies in Siberian Coal Mine Collapse
A miner was killed in a rock collapse at the Denisovsky Vostochny coal mine in Siberia. Emergency services rescued the miner's body while three others escaped. The mine, owned by Russia's Kolmar group, has a production capacity of 4 million tons per year.
A miner's life was tragically cut short at the Denisovsky Vostochny coal mine in Siberia following a rock collapse, Russia's ministry of emergency situations confirmed on Tuesday. Rescue teams successfully retrieved the miner's body from beneath the rubble, although three other miners managed to escape the ordeal, according to the ministry's announcement on the Telegram platform.
Located in the vast Sakha region, also known as Yakutia, the coal mine plays a significant role in Russia's Far East industrial landscape. Positioned along the Arctic Ocean, the mine forms part of the Kolmar group's extensive coal mining operations.
The Denisovsky Vostochny mine boasts a substantial production capacity of four million metric tons yearly, as highlighted by the Kommersant newspaper. The incident underscores the ongoing safety risks present within the mining industry, even in areas backed by major industrial enterprises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- miner
- coal
- mine collapse
- Siberia
- Denisovsky Vostochny
- emergency
- rescue
- Yakutia
- Kolmar
- production
ALSO READ
Richard Carapaz Withdraws from World Championship Due to Family Emergency
Hype Luxury Partners with ICATT to Elevate Emergency Medical Transport Services
RINL Conducts Emergency Mock Drill to Enhance Preparedness and Safety Measures
Emergency Landing Prevents Major Disaster as Fly Jinnah Plane Catches Fire
Rescued from Trafficking: Indian Flapshell Turtles Saved in Assam