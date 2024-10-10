Left Menu

Unveiling Columbus: The DNA Revelation

Spanish scientists are set to disclose the nationality of 15th-century explorer Christopher Columbus using DNA analysis, addressing long-standing debates over his origins. Forensic expert Miguel Lorente's research confirms that remains in Seville Cathedral belong to Columbus, whose origins stir ongoing controversy despite new findings.

  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish scientists are on the brink of solving a historical enigma surrounding the origins of 15th-century explorer Christopher Columbus. A team led by forensic expert Miguel Lorente has employed DNA analysis to address the contentious debate over Columbus's nationality, a topic that has puzzled historians for centuries.

Long-standing theories have proposed various nationalities for Columbus, ranging from Genoese to Spanish Jew, Greek, Basque, or Portuguese. Lorente's researchers analyzed bone samples from a site believed to be Columbus's final resting place in Seville Cathedral. Their findings, to be revealed in the documentary 'Columbus DNA: The true origin,' verify previous assumptions that the remains are indeed those of Columbus.

Columbus, who died in Valladolid, Spain, in 1506, desired to be interred on Hispaniola. His remains traveled from Spain to the island and back to Seville over centuries. Despite divided claims regarding his resting place, Lorente emphasized both sets of remains could belong to Columbus, as both were incomplete but consistent with new DNA evidence.

