Conserving the Western Ghats: Insights from Wildlife Expert Ullas Karanth

Wildlife expert Ullas Karanth stresses the need for grassroots-level studies to successfully conserve the Western Ghats. He highlights resistance from local communities due to reports like the Gadgil Committee proposal. Karanth calls for better community engagement and systematic studies to overcome opposition and enhance conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 11-10-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 12:54 IST
The Western Ghats, celebrated for their biodiversity and forest wealth, need thorough grassroots-level studies for effective conservation, according to Ullas Karanth, a senior wildlife expert and former Wildlife Conservation Society of India's director.

In a journalist interaction on Thursday, Karanth criticized the reliance on broad reports and aerial surveys for environmental conservation. He stated, "Conservation efforts need to be grounded in field studies and on-the-ground assessments."

Karanth highlighted how local communities often oppose conservation projects, a sentiment rooted in the controversial Madhav Gadgil Committee report's lack of local engagement. Both the Gadgil and Kasturirangan Committee reports have faced criticism, complicating protection efforts in the Western Ghats. Karanth emphasized that conservation initiatives must involve local communities to prevent future opposition and urged policymakers to heed local sensibilities for successful projects.

