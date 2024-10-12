Left Menu

DNA to Unmask Columbus, Gigantic Millipede Unearthed, SpaceX Cleared for Launch

Spanish scientists to disclose Christopher Columbus's true nationality using DNA. Newly discovered fossils of Arthropleura, the largest known millipede, shed light on its characteristics. SpaceX Falcon 9 gets FAA approval to resume flights after mishap investigation, ensuring future mission safety and reliability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 10:29 IST
DNA to Unmask Columbus, Gigantic Millipede Unearthed, SpaceX Cleared for Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spanish researchers are set to unveil the results of a DNA analysis that could finally determine the true nationality of 15th-century explorer Christopher Columbus. The revelation, coming this Saturday, addresses ongoing disputes between countries over Columbus's origins and burial site, which have persisted for centuries.

Meanwhile, a groundbreaking discovery in France has closed a longstanding gap in paleontological understanding by revealing two well-preserved fossilized heads of Arthropleura. These findings illuminate the biology of the 10-1/2 foot ancient millipede, confirming its status as the largest of its kind and a non-predatory plant eater.

In regulatory news, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has cleared SpaceX's Falcon 9 for flight resumption. This decision follows a thorough mishap investigation led by SpaceX, guaranteeing adherence to safety measures after the rocket's second stage failed during a mission in late September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024