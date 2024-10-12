DNA to Unmask Columbus, Gigantic Millipede Unearthed, SpaceX Cleared for Launch

Spanish researchers are set to unveil the results of a DNA analysis that could finally determine the true nationality of 15th-century explorer Christopher Columbus. The revelation, coming this Saturday, addresses ongoing disputes between countries over Columbus's origins and burial site, which have persisted for centuries.

Meanwhile, a groundbreaking discovery in France has closed a longstanding gap in paleontological understanding by revealing two well-preserved fossilized heads of Arthropleura. These findings illuminate the biology of the 10-1/2 foot ancient millipede, confirming its status as the largest of its kind and a non-predatory plant eater.

In regulatory news, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has cleared SpaceX's Falcon 9 for flight resumption. This decision follows a thorough mishap investigation led by SpaceX, guaranteeing adherence to safety measures after the rocket's second stage failed during a mission in late September.

