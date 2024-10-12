DNA to Unmask Columbus, Gigantic Millipede Unearthed, SpaceX Cleared for Launch
Spanish scientists to disclose Christopher Columbus's true nationality using DNA. Newly discovered fossils of Arthropleura, the largest known millipede, shed light on its characteristics. SpaceX Falcon 9 gets FAA approval to resume flights after mishap investigation, ensuring future mission safety and reliability.
Spanish researchers are set to unveil the results of a DNA analysis that could finally determine the true nationality of 15th-century explorer Christopher Columbus. The revelation, coming this Saturday, addresses ongoing disputes between countries over Columbus's origins and burial site, which have persisted for centuries.
Meanwhile, a groundbreaking discovery in France has closed a longstanding gap in paleontological understanding by revealing two well-preserved fossilized heads of Arthropleura. These findings illuminate the biology of the 10-1/2 foot ancient millipede, confirming its status as the largest of its kind and a non-predatory plant eater.
In regulatory news, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has cleared SpaceX's Falcon 9 for flight resumption. This decision follows a thorough mishap investigation led by SpaceX, guaranteeing adherence to safety measures after the rocket's second stage failed during a mission in late September.
(With inputs from agencies.)
