PM GatiShakti: Revolutionizing India's Infrastructure Landscape

The PM GatiShakti initiative, launched on October 13, 2021, aims to integrate infrastructure and reduce logistics costs in India. Till now, 208 projects worth Rs 15.39 lakh crore have been recommended for approval. This strategic move involves roads, railways, and urban development sectors primarily, offering significant cost and time savings in planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 13:39 IST
The PM GatiShakti initiative is making headway with 208 infrastructure projects valued at Rs 15.39 lakh crore recommended for approval. This development was confirmed by Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, DPIIT, who highlighted the program's potential to slash time and costs in project planning phases.

The initiative, operational since October 2021, emphasizes integrated infrastructure development to lower logistics expenses. Major projects cover roads, railways, and urban planning, with the Network Planning Group (NPG) playing a crucial role in project evaluation and synchronization of multi-ministerial efforts.

The scheme leverages over 1,600 layers of geospatial data for enhanced planning and project impact. Additionally, foreign interest in the system is growing, with nations like Nepal and Sri Lanka expressing intent to adopt similar frameworks. Plans are underway to extend the initiative to the district level shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

