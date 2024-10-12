Empowering Action Against Stubble Burning in Northern India

The Commission for Air Quality Management has intensified efforts to mitigate stubble burning in northern India, particularly Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. District magistrates have now been granted the authority to pursue legal actions against officials who fail to implement measures aimed at curbing the harmful practice.

Alarmingly, the CAQM reported 267 incidents of stubble burning in Punjab and 187 in Haryana over a three-week period, raising concerns about air quality in the region. In response, the body has empowered local authorities to file complaints against negligent officials, aiming to reinforce accountability and drive compliance in managing air pollution.

As the harvest season progresses, the CAQM has mobilized 26 central teams to crucial districts, supporting local administrations in utilizing available resources. A dedicated monitoring cell has also been established in Chandigarh to ensure rigorous observation and enforcement of anti-stubble burning strategies.

