Sri Lanka Battles Devastating Floods Amidst Heavy Rainfall
Sri Lanka has faced severe flooding in Colombo and surrounding areas due to heavy rains, leading to school closures and causing widespread damage. Around 134,000 people are affected, with three fatalities reported. Authorities have evacuated thousands and deployed military forces for rescue operations as rains continue.
Sri Lanka experienced severe flooding in the capital Colombo and its suburbs on Monday after heavy rains hit the region. Schools were closed due to the adverse conditions.
Over the weekend, torrential downpours wreaked havoc across the island nation, submerging homes, fields, and roads. According to the Disaster Management Centre, three people have drowned, and approximately 134,000 residents have been affected by the floods.
The authorities have reported that rains and floods have destroyed 240 houses and displaced nearly 7,000 people who have been evacuated. As a preventive measure, electricity has been cut in certain areas. Military forces, including the navy and army, have been deployed for rescue operations.
