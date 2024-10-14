Left Menu

Sri Lanka Battles Devastating Floods Amidst Heavy Rainfall

Sri Lanka has faced severe flooding in Colombo and surrounding areas due to heavy rains, leading to school closures and causing widespread damage. Around 134,000 people are affected, with three fatalities reported. Authorities have evacuated thousands and deployed military forces for rescue operations as rains continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 14-10-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:14 IST
Sri Lanka Battles Devastating Floods Amidst Heavy Rainfall
heavy rainfall
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka experienced severe flooding in the capital Colombo and its suburbs on Monday after heavy rains hit the region. Schools were closed due to the adverse conditions.

Over the weekend, torrential downpours wreaked havoc across the island nation, submerging homes, fields, and roads. According to the Disaster Management Centre, three people have drowned, and approximately 134,000 residents have been affected by the floods.

The authorities have reported that rains and floods have destroyed 240 houses and displaced nearly 7,000 people who have been evacuated. As a preventive measure, electricity has been cut in certain areas. Military forces, including the navy and army, have been deployed for rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024