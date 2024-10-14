Invasion of the Quagga: Crisis Below Swiss Waters

On Switzerland's Lake Neuchatel, fisherman Claude Delley fights a losing battle against Quagga mussels. Using his net's metal frame, he desperately tries to dislodge the invasive creatures from the Black Sea—most cling stubbornly, causing significant damage to his equipment.

These mussels aren't merely a fisherman's bane but a widespread ecological issue. Swiss native crayfish populations, already dwindling, suffer further as they become suffocated by encrusted mussels. The invaders also consume excessive phytoplankton, depriving native lake species of food and disrupting the entire food chain.

Since their first appearance near Basel in 2014, these mollusks have proliferated across Swiss lakes with minimal predatory control. They threaten to multiply twentyfold in two decades, prompting potential regulations to curtail their spread, which have already been detected in France and Germany.

