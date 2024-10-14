Mumbai's Toll Waiver: Pre-Election Relief or Strategic Decision?

The Maharashtra government has decided to waive toll charges for light motor vehicles at Mumbai's entry points, a move set to be implemented from October 14. This decision was driven by complaints about traffic delays at toll booths, confirmed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after a cabinet meeting in Mumbai on Monday.

This toll waiver, however, has stirred controversy, coming just before the state assembly elections. Critics, including Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, have decried the measure as a pre-election ploy, while MNS chief Raj Thackeray praised it as a result of long-standing demands for transparency.

The waiver is expected to benefit over six lakh daily commuters, significantly cutting travel time and reducing emissions. The decision adds to over 150 state resolutions in recent weeks and follows the state's proposal to rename Maharashtra State Skills University after the late iconic businessman Ratan Tata.

