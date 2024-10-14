Left Menu

NASA's Europa Clipper: Unlocking Secrets Beneath the Icy Moon

NASA launched the Europa Clipper spacecraft from Florida, aimed at investigating Jupiter’s moon, Europa. Scientists seek to determine if conditions below Europa's icy surface are suitable for life. The probe will orbit Jupiter in 2030, embarking on extensive research missions in a high-radiation environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:40 IST
NASA's Europa Clipper: Unlocking Secrets Beneath the Icy Moon

On Monday, NASA launched a spacecraft from Florida to explore the potential habitability of Jupiter's moon, Europa. The mission aims to examine the vast subsurface ocean believed to exist beneath the moon's icy crust, as part of humanity's search for life beyond Earth.

The Europa Clipper spacecraft, a massive solar-powered probe, embarked on its journey aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from the Kennedy Space Center. After overcoming delays caused by Hurricane Milton, the spacecraft is set to travel 1.8 billion miles and establish orbit around Jupiter by 2030.

Equipped to endure Jupiter's intense radiation, Europa Clipper will conduct close flybys to relay critical information about Europa's oceanic and surface conditions, shedding light on its potential to support life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024