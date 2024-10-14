NASA's Europa Clipper: Unlocking Secrets Beneath the Icy Moon

On Monday, NASA launched a spacecraft from Florida to explore the potential habitability of Jupiter's moon, Europa. The mission aims to examine the vast subsurface ocean believed to exist beneath the moon's icy crust, as part of humanity's search for life beyond Earth.

The Europa Clipper spacecraft, a massive solar-powered probe, embarked on its journey aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from the Kennedy Space Center. After overcoming delays caused by Hurricane Milton, the spacecraft is set to travel 1.8 billion miles and establish orbit around Jupiter by 2030.

Equipped to endure Jupiter's intense radiation, Europa Clipper will conduct close flybys to relay critical information about Europa's oceanic and surface conditions, shedding light on its potential to support life.

