Delhi's High-Tech Drone Assault on Air Pollution

The Delhi government is set to introduce mist-spraying drones this winter, targeting pollution hotbeds across the city, according to officials on Monday. The drones are equipped with advanced sensors to record air quality metrics like PM2.5 and PM10, aiming to curb dust levels effectively.

Officials connected with the project confirmed that the environment department has floated a tender to acquire three drones. These devices are designed to operate above the city's most polluted zones, primarily gathering crucial air-quality data and identifying local pollution sources.

The initiative forms part of Delhi's 21-point Winter Action Plan, unveiled on September 25. Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated, "This marks our first use of drone technology in pollution control, enhancing real-time monitoring and enabling quicker responses to violations."

