Left Menu

Delhi's High-Tech Drone Assault on Air Pollution

The Delhi government plans to deploy mist-spraying drones this winter to tackle air pollution hotspots. Equipped with sensors, these drones will gather air quality data and help reduce dust levels. This initiative is part of Delhi's Winter Action Plan aimed at improving the city's environmental health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:34 IST
Delhi's High-Tech Drone Assault on Air Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to introduce mist-spraying drones this winter, targeting pollution hotbeds across the city, according to officials on Monday. The drones are equipped with advanced sensors to record air quality metrics like PM2.5 and PM10, aiming to curb dust levels effectively.

Officials connected with the project confirmed that the environment department has floated a tender to acquire three drones. These devices are designed to operate above the city's most polluted zones, primarily gathering crucial air-quality data and identifying local pollution sources.

The initiative forms part of Delhi's 21-point Winter Action Plan, unveiled on September 25. Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated, "This marks our first use of drone technology in pollution control, enhancing real-time monitoring and enabling quicker responses to violations."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024