Mumbai's Alarming PM10 Pollution: A Year-Round Crisis
A recent study reveals that Mumbai's PM10 levels have persistently surpassed the national safety threshold over the past four years, emphasizing a need for immediate action. Primary causes include traffic, construction dust, and industrial activities. The report urges comprehensive urban policies for sustainable air quality improvements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai's PM10 pollution levels have alarmingly breached the national safety threshold consistently over the past four years, according to a study by Respirer Living Sciences.
The study highlights that areas such as Malad West and Shivaji Nagar are among the worst-hit, with PM10 concentrations peaking significantly above safety norms.
Experts call for urgent urban planning reforms, strict regulation of dust suppression at construction sites, and enhanced public transport to tackle this pressing environmental challenge.
