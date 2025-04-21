Mumbai's Alarming PM10 Pollution: A Year-Round Crisis

Mumbai's PM10 pollution levels have alarmingly breached the national safety threshold consistently over the past four years, according to a study by Respirer Living Sciences.

The study highlights that areas such as Malad West and Shivaji Nagar are among the worst-hit, with PM10 concentrations peaking significantly above safety norms.

Experts call for urgent urban planning reforms, strict regulation of dust suppression at construction sites, and enhanced public transport to tackle this pressing environmental challenge.

