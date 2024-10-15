Left Menu

Unearthing Gondwanax: The Prelude to Dinosaurs in Brazil

Scientists in Brazil have discovered the Gondwanax paraisensis fossil, a 237-million-year-old reptile that could provide insights into the rise of dinosaurs. Unearthed in southern Brazil, this silesaurid's discovery is pivotal for understanding dinosaur evolution, bridging a gap in the pre-dinosaur reptile lineage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 00:16 IST
Unearthing Gondwanax: The Prelude to Dinosaurs in Brazil

In a remarkable paleontological breakthrough in Brazil, scientists have announced the discovery of Gondwanax paraisensis, an ancient reptile fossil dating back some 237 million years. This pivotal find could offer crucial insights into the evolutionary success of dinosaurs.

The fossil, originating from a silesaurid group, was initially discovered by physician Pedro Lucas Porcela Aurelio in 2014 and later donated to a local university for extensive research. Hailing from the Triassic period, this creature adds a significant piece to the puzzle of dinosaur lineage.

Published in Gondwana Research journal by paleontologist Rodrigo Temp Müller, the study emphasizes the fossil's age and importance. This discovery in southern Brazil not only enriches our understanding of prehistoric life but also highlights the geographic significance of the Gondwana landmass.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024