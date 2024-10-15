Venezuela's Candle Dance: Honoring Indigenous Heritage
The 'candle dance', an indigenous ritual in Venezuela, involves participants walking on hot coals and performing spiritual cleansing. The dance, honoring the goddess Maria Lionza, was recently recognized as part of Venezuela's cultural heritage.
In the heart of Venezuela's mountainous region, a dramatic ritual unfolds as men, bare-chested and resolute, circle flames under the night sky to the cadence of drums. As they dash across hot coals and douse themselves with alcohol, the 'candle dance' emerges as a profound expression of indigenous heritage.
Designated as a cultural treasure by Venezuela's government, this ritual pays homage to the nation's indigenous ancestors. According to Richard Perez, head of the Venezuelan Association of Spiritualism, the dance was traditionally performed not just for rain or the harvest, but to invoke the sun god's power. Today, it honors Maria Lionza, a goddess whose cult blends Indigenous, Catholic, and African spiritual traditions.
During a weekend ceremony in Quibayo, Culture Minister Ernesto Villegas officially recognized the dance as part of the country's cultural legacy, reinforcing its significance in Venezuelan identity. A statue of Maria Lionza watched over the festivities, her image serving as a reminder of nature's and fertility's divine roles in the lives of Venezuela's people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dazzling Dasara: A Regal Celebration of Karnataka's Cultural Heritage
Marathi Gains Classical Language Status: A Milestone for India's Cultural Heritage
Uttarakhand's Commitment to Preserve Cultural Heritage
UNESCO Workshop in Gansu Focuses on Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage for Sustainable Economic Growth
CM Dhami Celebrates Dussehra, Emphasizes Cultural Heritage Preservation