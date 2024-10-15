Left Menu

Mysterious Monkey Deaths Concern Hong Kong Zoo

Hong Kong's Zoological and Botanical Gardens are investigating the mysterious deaths of several monkeys, sparking health concerns. Authorities have closed the mammals section for disinfection while awaiting autopsy results. An unusual-behaving monkey is being monitored, amidst fears of potential disease outbreaks like monkeypox.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 11:17 IST
Mysterious Monkey Deaths Concern Hong Kong Zoo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hong Kong's Zoological and Botanical Gardens are on high alert after the mysterious deaths of several monkeys, prompting urgent investigations into the cause. Zoo authorities have temporarily closed the mammals section for thorough disinfection and cleaning while awaiting autopsy results.

The ninth monkey to die, a white-faced saki, succumbed just a day after the deaths of eight other monkeys, including a De Brazza's monkey and several cotton-top tamarins. In an effort to pinpoint the cause of these unexplained deaths, the government has instructed rapid autopsy and toxicological testing.

Meanwhile, authorities are closely monitoring a De Brazza's monkey exhibiting abnormal behavior. The incidents have raised concerns from animal welfare groups like PETA about potential outbreaks of zoonotic diseases, such as monkeypox, that could pose risks to humans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024