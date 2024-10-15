Mysterious Monkey Deaths Concern Hong Kong Zoo

Hong Kong's Zoological and Botanical Gardens are on high alert after the mysterious deaths of several monkeys, prompting urgent investigations into the cause. Zoo authorities have temporarily closed the mammals section for thorough disinfection and cleaning while awaiting autopsy results.

The ninth monkey to die, a white-faced saki, succumbed just a day after the deaths of eight other monkeys, including a De Brazza's monkey and several cotton-top tamarins. In an effort to pinpoint the cause of these unexplained deaths, the government has instructed rapid autopsy and toxicological testing.

Meanwhile, authorities are closely monitoring a De Brazza's monkey exhibiting abnormal behavior. The incidents have raised concerns from animal welfare groups like PETA about potential outbreaks of zoonotic diseases, such as monkeypox, that could pose risks to humans.

(With inputs from agencies.)