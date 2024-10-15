Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu Brace for Heavy Rainfall

Andhra Pradesh is experiencing heavy rains due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The system is moving toward Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh, potentially escalating into a depression. Coastal regions are on high alert, with rainfall and strong winds forecasted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-10-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 11:55 IST
Monsoon Fury: Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu Brace for Heavy Rainfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh is currently facing severe monsoon conditions, as heavy rains sweep several parts of the state. This disturbance is attributed to a well-marked low-pressure area situated over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the Meteorological Department, the system is expected to intensify into a depression, advancing towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the southern Andhra Pradesh coast in the coming days. Vigorous monsoon activity and widespread rainfall are anticipated in these regions.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued warnings for many districts. Authorities have advised inhabitants to remain cautious, with fishermen urged to avoid venturing into the sea due to squally winds expected to reach speeds of 55 km per hour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

