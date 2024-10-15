Caught in the Deluge: West Africa's Climate Crisis

West and Central Africa have been struck by severe flooding, impacting millions and highlighting vulnerabilities in infrastructure and preparedness systems. In Chad's capital, N'Djamena, locals like Dah Toubada Kadapia face rising floodwaters, illustrating a broader regional problem exacerbated by climate patterns.

Heavy rains have inundated Chad's 23 provinces and affected neighboring regions, with over 1,460 deaths reported. The unpredictable rains struck northward, compounding challenges posed by poor urban planning. Africa's economic burden due to such floods is rising, having doubled in the past decade, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Experts link these disasters to global warming and natural climate cycles, urging better early warning systems. However, areas such as Chad lack resources, hindering effective responses. Despite forecasts, the region's readiness remains insufficient, underscoring the necessity for comprehensive plans and community involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)