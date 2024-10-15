Luxury Living: Shapoorji Pallonji & Kanodia's Gurugram Venture
Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) and Kanodia Group's Kreeva have joined forces to develop a luxury residential project in Sector 46, Gurugram. The project spans 1.74 acres and is designed to offer luxury apartments to NCR homebuyers. This collaboration aims to expand SPRE's presence in India.
Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) has announced a joint venture with the Kanodia Group's real estate arm, Kreeva, to bring a luxury residential project to Sector 46 in Gurugram.
Spread over 1.74 acres, the project targets homebuyers in the National Capital Region (NCR) with luxury apartments, aiming to redefine living standards in the area. SPRE's Director and CEO, Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, highlighted this venture as part of the company's strategy to expand its presence in Indian key markets.
Gautam Kanodia, founder of Kreeva, expressed confidence in delivering a superior luxury living experience by leveraging the strengths of both companies. SPRE continues to establish itself across major Indian cities such as Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, with projects ranging from luxury homes to mass housing solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
