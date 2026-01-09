Crackdown in NCR: 16 Industrial Units Shut Down for Pollution Violations

In a robust crackdown on environmental violations, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and adjoining areas has mandated the closure of 16 industrial units, according to a release from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. The directive follows detailed inspections revealing persistent breaches of air quality regulations.

The Commission's enforcement drive uncovered severe non-compliance issues, such as operation without the required consents, improper or non-functional pollution control devices, and use of unauthorized fuels. One unit each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, along with 14 in Haryana's Sonipat district, are implicated in these violations.

With Delhi's Air Quality Index hitting 'poor' levels, the Commission has issued a stern warning: non-compliance will result in further enforcement actions, including closures. Industries are urged to strictly follow environmental standards and implement necessary control measures promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)