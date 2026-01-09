Turkman Gate Encroachment Clearance: A Controversial Operation in Central Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has conducted a major demolition operation at Turkman Gate, aimed at removing encroachments reportedly occupying a significant area illegally. Over 36,000 square feet were cleared following a directive from the Delhi High Court. At least 350 truckloads of debris have already been removed from the site, with the process nearly complete.

Vivek Agarwal, Deputy Commissioner of the City SP Zone, confirmed the use of 30 heavy-duty trucks and a range of machinery, including bulldozers and gas cutters, to expedite the cleanup. Debris is being transported to multiple waste processing facilities across the city.

The operation, however, spiraled into violence as authorities faced strong opposition from locals, resulting in stone-pelting incidents. Police personnel sustained injuries, prompting the use of teargas to restore order. Despite the unrest, local committees from surrounding religious institutions supported the authorities in maintaining peace.

