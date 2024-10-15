Left Menu

Bengaluru's Cauvery Water Lifeline Set to Launch

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announces the inauguration of the Cauvery Phase-5 project to provide drinking water to Bengaluru households. The project aims to serve 50 lakh people across 110 villages under BBMP. Expected completion includes underground drainage and sewage treatment facilities by December 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared the imminent launch of a crucial initiative aimed at enhancing water accessibility in Bengaluru. This project, known as Cauvery Phase-5, is set to be formally inaugurated, significantly impacting the lives of millions.

The initiative targets provisioning drinking water to approximately 50 lakh residents spread across 110 villages under the jurisdiction of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The infrastructure, upon operationalisation, will distribute an additional 775 million litres daily to pivotal areas like Yeshwantpur and Mahadevpura.

While affirming the project's launch at Thorekadanahalli, the Chief Minister has also outlined broader ambitions. The project's scope includes comprehensive drainage work and establishing 13 sewage treatment plants, aligning with a previously asserted budget declaration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

