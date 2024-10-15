Bengaluru's Cauvery Water Lifeline Set to Launch

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared the imminent launch of a crucial initiative aimed at enhancing water accessibility in Bengaluru. This project, known as Cauvery Phase-5, is set to be formally inaugurated, significantly impacting the lives of millions.

The initiative targets provisioning drinking water to approximately 50 lakh residents spread across 110 villages under the jurisdiction of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The infrastructure, upon operationalisation, will distribute an additional 775 million litres daily to pivotal areas like Yeshwantpur and Mahadevpura.

While affirming the project's launch at Thorekadanahalli, the Chief Minister has also outlined broader ambitions. The project's scope includes comprehensive drainage work and establishing 13 sewage treatment plants, aligning with a previously asserted budget declaration.

(With inputs from agencies.)