ADB Approves $200M Loan to Strengthen Kolkata's Climate-Resilient Sewerage and Drainage Infrastructure

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has sanctioned a $200 million loan to enhance the development of climate- and disaster-resilient sewerage and drainage infrastructure in Kolkata, aiming to improve the city's livability and mitigate urban flood risks.

As part of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Sustainability, Hygiene, and Resilience (Sector) Project, this initiative will significantly improve living conditions and public health, particularly benefiting vulnerable populations such as women and children. The project is designed to reduce exposure to waterborne and vector-borne diseases while addressing the adverse impacts of climate change-induced heavy rainfall and flooding.

ADB Water and Urban Development Portfolio Management Unit Head Hikaru Shoji emphasized the importance of this project, stating, "This project builds on ADB’s 25-year partnership with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), working to make Kolkata a more livable city through phased, integrated investments in urban services, operational efficiency, institutional effectiveness, and sustainability."

Addressing Kolkata’s Urban Challenges

Kolkata, one of India’s most populous and densely populated cities, grapples with significant challenges due to inadequate drainage and sewerage systems. These deficiencies contribute to frequent urban flooding and an unhygienic environment, exacerbated by increasing instances of heavy rainfall caused by climate change.

To address these pressing concerns, the project will:

Construct 84 kilometers of combined trunk and secondary sewerage and drainage pipelines.

of combined trunk and secondary sewerage and drainage pipelines. Develop 176 kilometers of combined lateral sewerage and drainage pipelines, extending up to customer connections.

of combined lateral sewerage and drainage pipelines, extending up to customer connections. Establish 50,000 household sewer connections to enhance sanitation coverage.

to enhance sanitation coverage. Build one sewage treatment plant to improve wastewater management.

to improve wastewater management. Construct five pumping stations to support effective drainage and flood management.

to support effective drainage and flood management. Benefit over 277,000 residents, ensuring improved sanitation and reduced health risks.

Additional Support Initiatives

Beyond infrastructure development, the project will assist KMC in implementing various governance and sustainability measures, including:

IT-based asset management system to optimize infrastructure maintenance and efficiency.

to optimize infrastructure maintenance and efficiency. Enhancement of property tax revenue collection for financial sustainability.

collection for financial sustainability. Expansion of the early flood warning system , initially introduced through an earlier ADB intervention, to better prepare for urban flooding.

, initially introduced through an earlier ADB intervention, to better prepare for urban flooding. Community awareness campaigns focused on water conservation, sanitation, and hygiene to promote healthier living conditions.

focused on water conservation, sanitation, and hygiene to promote healthier living conditions. Women’s employment opportunities through skill training and internship programs, fostering gender-inclusive development.

This ADB-funded initiative marks a significant step in enhancing Kolkata’s resilience against climate-induced urban flooding while improving public health and hygiene. The project aligns with broader sustainability goals, reinforcing KMC’s capacity to maintain and expand critical urban infrastructure. With a strong focus on governance, revenue generation, and community involvement, this endeavor ensures long-term improvements in Kolkata’s urban landscape.