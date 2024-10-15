Delhi's AI Driven Traffic Revolution: Enhancing Road Safety with ITMS

The Delhi government is taking a significant step forward in traffic regulation by implementing an AI-driven system designed for effective road safety management, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

A tender has been floated for an Intelligent Traffic Management System, which utilizes Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology to identify traffic violations in real-time using artificial intelligence and deep learning techniques.

This system will initially be deployed at approximately 500 critical junctions across the city, potentially expanding as necessary. The technology will allow real-time detection of traffic infractions such as speeding, red light violations, and improper phone usage, while also monitoring seat-belt and helmet compliance and spotting overloaded vehicles.

