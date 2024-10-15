Left Menu

Delhi's AI Driven Traffic Revolution: Enhancing Road Safety with ITMS

Delhi's government is implementing an AI-based system to enhance road safety and effectively detect traffic violations. The Intelligent Traffic Management System will employ technologies like ANPR, aiming to streamline enforcement, provide data-driven insights for traffic planning, and promote a culture of road safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:39 IST
Delhi's AI Driven Traffic Revolution: Enhancing Road Safety with ITMS
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is taking a significant step forward in traffic regulation by implementing an AI-driven system designed for effective road safety management, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

A tender has been floated for an Intelligent Traffic Management System, which utilizes Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology to identify traffic violations in real-time using artificial intelligence and deep learning techniques.

This system will initially be deployed at approximately 500 critical junctions across the city, potentially expanding as necessary. The technology will allow real-time detection of traffic infractions such as speeding, red light violations, and improper phone usage, while also monitoring seat-belt and helmet compliance and spotting overloaded vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024