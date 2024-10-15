Left Menu

Kalunga Firefighters Battle Infernos in Brazil's Pantanal

The Kalunga community in Brazil is playing a crucial role in combating wildfires fueled by climate change and deforestation. These skilled firefighters, descendants of quilombo settlements, use traditional methods to protect regions like the Pantanal and Cerrado, facing challenges posed by severe drought and shifting fire seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:32 IST
Kalunga Firefighters Battle Infernos in Brazil's Pantanal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil is confronting its most severe wildfires since 2010, with the Kalunga community leading efforts to combat the flames in the Pantanal, the world's largest tropical wetland. These fires are exacerbated by climate change and deforestation, presenting significant challenges for those battling the blazes.

Originating from historic quilombo settlements, the Kalunga firefighters employ traditional techniques honed over centuries. They have been officially enlisted by Brazil's Ministry of Environment for firefighting efforts since 2013. Equipped with tools like leaf blowers and shovels, they work tirelessly to contain fires using methods that have proven effective in their native Cerrado region.

Despite their expertise, the Kalunga face challenges due to longer fire seasons and unfamiliar terrains like the Amazon and Pantanal, where they increasingly operate. Their vital knowledge of 'prescribed fires' to manage land sustainably has been increasingly recognized. However, the unpredictability of fire seasons demands more persistent engagement than their current six-month contracts allow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024