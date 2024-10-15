Kalunga Firefighters Battle Infernos in Brazil's Pantanal

Brazil is confronting its most severe wildfires since 2010, with the Kalunga community leading efforts to combat the flames in the Pantanal, the world's largest tropical wetland. These fires are exacerbated by climate change and deforestation, presenting significant challenges for those battling the blazes.

Originating from historic quilombo settlements, the Kalunga firefighters employ traditional techniques honed over centuries. They have been officially enlisted by Brazil's Ministry of Environment for firefighting efforts since 2013. Equipped with tools like leaf blowers and shovels, they work tirelessly to contain fires using methods that have proven effective in their native Cerrado region.

Despite their expertise, the Kalunga face challenges due to longer fire seasons and unfamiliar terrains like the Amazon and Pantanal, where they increasingly operate. Their vital knowledge of 'prescribed fires' to manage land sustainably has been increasingly recognized. However, the unpredictability of fire seasons demands more persistent engagement than their current six-month contracts allow.

