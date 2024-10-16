Ontario's Climate Target Faces Judicial Review: Impact on Youth Rights and Global Precedents

Ontario's climate goals are under legal scrutiny as the province's appeals court deliberates on whether current targets infringe on young people's rights. This pivotal case could influence international climate-related litigation.

Seven plaintiffs, aged 16 to 28, argue that Ontario's greenhouse-gas reduction targets are insufficient, violating their fundamental rights to life, liberty, security, and equality. They emphasize the government's duty to safeguard future generations against escalating climate risks.

This is Canada's first human-rights climate lawsuit to proceed this far, potentially setting a precedent for similar cases globally. While lower courts previously dismissed the case, claiming the targets did not breach constitutional rights, the appeal presents fresh arguments as youth activists worldwide gain ground in their climate litigation struggles.

