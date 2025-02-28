Left Menu

Doug Ford's Strategic Triumph amid Trump's Tariff Threats

Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party secured a third consecutive majority after a campaign focused on U.S. tariffs. Despite challenges, leader Doug Ford called the election early and emerged victorious amidst healthcare and housing crises and record-low voter turnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 09:20 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party emerged victorious with a rare third consecutive majority, as projected by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. The campaign was heavily influenced by tensions regarding U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened 25% tariffs on Canadian goods. Leader Doug Ford, who already commanded a majority, called the election over a year earlier to solidify his mandate against Trump's economic threats.

Despite confronting healthcare and housing crises, Ford's opposition struggled to steer voter focus from these issues. Currently, around 2.5 million Ontarians lack primary healthcare. Ontario, a manufacturing hub, faced potential economic impacts from the proposed tariffs. Ford visited Washington, D.C., during the campaign to counter U.S. tariffs, attracting criticism for his travels during an election period.

Experts suggest Ontario's results may have implications for upcoming federal elections, pointing to how external factors like trade tensions influence political landscapes. Amidst a backdrop of a housing crunch and low voter engagement, Ford aims to protect Ontario's economy while resisting Trump's influence, asserting his stance with a symbolic 'Canada is not for sale' message.

(With inputs from agencies.)

