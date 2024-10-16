Innovative Yeast Technique Sheds Light on DNA Replication

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from Colorado State University have unveiled a new method utilizing genetically modified yeast to explore alterations during DNA replication. This novel technique offers a more precise understanding than existing pharmacological methods, potentially revolutionizing insights into cell cycle arrest, crucial for cancer therapies and genetic research.

Assistant Professor Grant Schauer led the study, now published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The research targets hydroxyurea, a chemotherapeutic agent used to halt cell development, revealing that its traditional usage may inadvertently create harmful reactive oxygen species, obscuring the delicate mechanisms that prevent incorrect DNA replication.

The CSU team's innovative approach employs a genetically engineered yeast cell system named RNR-deg, presenting a safer and reversible alternative to hydroxyurea. This research, supported by the National Institutes of Health, signals a significant shift in cell arrest studies, with plans to adapt the technique for use in human cells.

(With inputs from agencies.)