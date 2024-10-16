Left Menu

Innovative Yeast Technique Sheds Light on DNA Replication

Researchers at Colorado State University have developed a novel method using genetically modified yeast to study DNA replication, providing clearer insights into cell cycle arrest than current pharmacological methods. This breakthrough has significant implications for cancer treatment and genetic research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 23:26 IST
Innovative Yeast Technique Sheds Light on DNA Replication
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from Colorado State University have unveiled a new method utilizing genetically modified yeast to explore alterations during DNA replication. This novel technique offers a more precise understanding than existing pharmacological methods, potentially revolutionizing insights into cell cycle arrest, crucial for cancer therapies and genetic research.

Assistant Professor Grant Schauer led the study, now published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The research targets hydroxyurea, a chemotherapeutic agent used to halt cell development, revealing that its traditional usage may inadvertently create harmful reactive oxygen species, obscuring the delicate mechanisms that prevent incorrect DNA replication.

The CSU team's innovative approach employs a genetically engineered yeast cell system named RNR-deg, presenting a safer and reversible alternative to hydroxyurea. This research, supported by the National Institutes of Health, signals a significant shift in cell arrest studies, with plans to adapt the technique for use in human cells.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024