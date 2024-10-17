Rising Temperatures Threaten Japan's Rice Harvest

In the heart of Japan's Okayama prefecture, rice farming faces unprecedented challenges as sweltering heat prompts farmers to start harvests earlier. Known for its favorable climate, the region is now witnessing the adverse effects of climate change on its staple rice crop.

Rice farmer Joji Terasaka expresses concern as recent conditions mirror last year's severe heatwave that left rice small and thin. Japan's July temperatures hit record highs, raising fears of climate consequences such as intense heat, powerful storms, and ice melt.

A nationwide poor rice harvest last year led to a summer rice shortage, prompting purchase limits. To address these issues, the government is promoting heat-resistant rice variants like Sai no Kizuna, developed to withstand rising temperatures and maintain quality, yet convincing older farmers to adopt new strains remains a challenge.

